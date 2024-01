BendPak will premiere its new EV12DPS Octa-Flex prototype at this year's NADA Expo in Las Vegas, Feb. 2-4. The company says the lift features its patent-pending Octa-Flex concept, a new two-post lift design with two sets of arms: triple-telescoping swing arms plus integrated lift-assist arms. Octa-Flex is the world’s first two-post lift series with eight fully adjustable, telescoping lift arms, according to BendPak.