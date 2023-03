Blackhawk Tire took home the Vendor of the Year Award from OK Tire, an independent tire and auto service retailer in Canada. Blackhawk Tire was presented with this award during the annual OK Tire AGM in Cancun, Mexico as part of the retailer’s 70th-anniversary celebration.

Both Blackhawk and OK Tire say they work hand in hand with consumer feedback in mind, creating new and enhancing existing tire designs to offer competitive tires in the market.