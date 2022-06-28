BKT Launches New Tire FL 695

BKT has launched its new FL 695 tire, an agro-industrial product specifically designed for trailers in construction and farming transport applications. This radial tire is resistant and durable thanks to a strong casing with multi-ply steel layers providing protection against punctures, the company says. In addition, BKT says the tire is made of a compound that contributes to increased cut resistance.

Click Here to Read More

The FL 695 can be distinguished by its tread design with an exclusive center-block pattern that stands for stability and resistance in all conditions even with heavy loads. Also, its deep tread ensures optimal self-cleaning during on-and-off-the-road usage in addition to a long product life-cycle, the company says.

Presently the tire is available in size 650/55 R 26.5.