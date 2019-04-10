BKT Inaugurates New European Headquarters in Italy

BKT inaugurated its new European headquarters in Seregno, Italy last week.

“Creating our new headquarters is more than just an architectural project, for us it also has an underlying strategic meaning,” said Lucia Salmaso, CEO of BKT Europe. “We are constantly striving to increase our presence and market share in Europe and, above all, to get closer to our European OEM customers.”

The European market represents 50% of BKT’s revenue, which surpassed $900 million last year.

The new offices are designed to focus on the areas of technical interventions, logistics, original equipment management, marketing and corporate management and include a new, larger warehouse.

The new structure also houses BKT Space, a information and technology center for specialized tires.

“We are at a watershed moment,” said Rajiv Poddar, joint managing director of BKT. “Here we can embrace market challenges and launch them all in turn. Our very first aim is to understand the priorities and needs of our customers.”

BKT’s European subsidiary was founded in 2006 to oversee global strategic and operational marketing and communications functions for the entire BKT Group and manage OEM sales in Europe.