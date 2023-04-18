 BFGoodrich Tires Launches 'Your Next' Global Brand Campaign

BFGoodrich Tires Launches ‘Your Next’ Global Brand Campaign

BFGoodrich's new campaign attempts to connect with overlanders and car builders.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
BFGoodrich-Ad-campaign

BFGoodrich Tires has launched a global brand campaign called “Your Next”— part of the brand’s creative platform, “What Are You Building For?” The campaign focuses on car builders and overlanders pursuing their passions and representing the BFGoodrich community. The campaign is based around two short films shot in Australia and California.

The first short film, “Preserving the Trail for the Next Generation,” follows an overlanding trip through the Australian outback, showing enthusiasts on adventures enabled by BFGoodrich Tires and practicing tread lightly principles. Adventure photographer Jeff Johnson accompanied the Australian team and captured the images featured in the campaign.

The second short film, “The Next Generation of American Muscle,” features fabrication expert Rodger Lee of Ironworks Speed and Kustom in Bakersfield, CA. This film is aimed at the builder community and follows an aspiring young mechanic mentored by Lee through the restoration and modification process, the company says.

BFGoodrich worked with AMP Agency on the campaign, which will appear across streaming and social channels in the US, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Australia, Africa and East Asia.

People

Continental North America Appoints Head of Smart Mobility

Rosa Meckseper will lead strategy development for smart mobility solutions and technology.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Conti-Smart-Mobility

Continental announced that Rosa Meckseper has taken over as the head of the smart mobility business area of Continental North America. She succeeds Jim Bayley, who retired on March 31 after serving more than 32 years in the automotive industry. Continental said the smart mobility business area focuses on mobility services, fleet operators and commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Read Full Article

