Avoid These Top OSHA Violations

Each year, OSHA pulls together a list of the top safety violations from different businesses, which include scaffolding, ladders and more. In this video, Tire Review’s Danielle Hess goes over the Top 5 safety violations from 2020 and what shops can do to avoid these violations, from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

Here’s a transcript of the video: I’m looking at the Top 10 safety violations list compiled by OSHA for 2020. These are definitely things you don’t want to be in violation of. Up next, we’ll walk through the top five violations from the list and how to avoid them in your shop. First on the list is fall protection, which is a standard that relates to the construction industry, but it’s still one you might want to pay attention to in your shop. If someone gets on a ladder, make sure they are following safety protocols. And if you have any roofing tasks completed by employees, have precautions in place to prevent injury.

You also want to evaluate the floor holes and platforms in your shop for safety. You must have guardrails, toe boards, signage and other precautionary measures in place to keep your people safe. Next up on the list of violations is hazard communication. There are tons of chemicals in your shop that your employees come into contact with, and it’s crucial to have safety data sheets that are up to date and accessible for employees to quickly look at and review chemicals they come into contact with. Employees should be trained on any new chemicals that enter the workplace or as their jobs change.

No. 3 is respiratory protection. Respirators are an important health consideration in a shop because they protect workers from harmful dusts, mists, gases, vapors and sprays. The risks to workers when they aren’t protected by a respirator can include cancer, lung impairment, disease or even death. Make sure you’re providing respirators for employees whose jobs require them, and ensure they fit testing, cleaning procedures and medical evaluations as part of that program. Scaffolding violations are up next on our list. You may not use any scaffolding in your shop, but if you do, make sure you’re familiar with the OSHA standards that apply to the general industry.

