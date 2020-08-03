Connect with us
Autel IM608 Pro Key Programming Bundle

Service

Autel US Releases IM608Pro Key Programming Bundle

The IM608Pro is currently available for pre-order and will ship starting mid-August.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Autel US has announced its new IM608Pro Key Programming Bundle is currently available for pre-order and will ship starting mid-August. The IM608PROKPA Key Programming Bundle is a comprehensive Immobilizer and Key Programming bundle composed of its Maxi IM608 10.1-in. Android touchscreen tablet, the XP400PRO key and chip programmer, the wireless JVCI J2534 pass thru programming device and the Key Programming Adapter Kit (IMKPA).

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The IM608 enables key learning directly through the OBDII port for 85% of vehicles in North America. The IM608 tablet can read the immobilizer pins and passwords directly from the vehicle and stores this information to use later when learning the newly programmed keys to vehicle. The IM608 tablet provides all the diagnostics capabilities of Autel’s MaxiSYS MS908S including all system AutoSCAN, active tests, special functions, coding, initialization and memory relearns.

The Programming Adapter Kit, compatible with the XP400Pro Key and Chip Programmer, includes 12 adapters for the XP400Pro that enables Read/Write/Erase for Mercedes-Benz ESL_W209/ W906 Data, Mercedes-Benz NEC Key Learning, BMW EWS3 Key Learning and Volkswagen/AUDI/BMW/Benz Key Unlock.

The IM608Pro Key Programming Bundle (IM608PROKPA) includes a one-year limited warranty and a year of software updates for the Maxi IM608.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

TPMS: Bartec USA Updates TPMS Tool Software

Undercar: PRT Launches 66 Complete Strut Assemblies

Service: Hunter Releases Fourth-Gen. Revolution Tire Changer

Service: AllData Releases Shop Management Software

Advertisement

on

Autel US Releases IM608Pro Key Programming Bundle

on

Repair vs. Replace: Your Checklist for Tire Equipment

on

Carlson Releases New ABS Wheel Speed Sensors

on

Toyota Tundra Brake Job
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Ken-Tool

Contact: Ben GrahamPhone: 330-535-7177Fax: 330-535-1345
768 E North Street, Akron Ohio 44305
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Changing TPMS Sensor Batteries

Bushing Testing: How to Tell When a Bushing is Bad

Brake Rotors: When To Resurface And When To Replace

Back to Basics: Step-by-Step Tire/Wheel Balancing
Connect