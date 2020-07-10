Connect with us
Autel U.S. Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage

An Autel MaxiSYS ADAS tablet or a MaxiSYS tablet with ADAS software is required for use with either Autel ADAS Calibration System.
Tire Review Staff

on

Autel U.S. has released three calibration expansion packages for its Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) calibration frame systems, the Standard Calibration System and the MA600 Mobile Calibration System that expand the vehicle and device coverage of these calibration solutions.

An Autel MaxiSYS ADAS tablet or a MaxiSYS tablet with ADAS software is required for use with either Autel ADAS Calibration System.

The MA600CAL3 package includes the MA600 Mounting Plate to expand the capability of the MA600 to perform radar and night vision calibrations on vehicles equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Sport Monitoring (BSM), Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Night Vision (NV). The Mounting Plate enables the remaining parts of the package, the Radar Calibration Box, Radar Calibration Plate, ACC Reflector, and Night Vision (NV) Calibration Box to be attach to the frame and used to calibration the ADAS devices on the vehicle.

The MA600LDW3 Expansion Package contains additional Lane Departure Warning (LDW) targets for use with MA600 ADAS Calibration System. Targets included in this package are the Honda LDW3 Target, Toyota One-Time-Recognition LDW Target, the Subaru LDW2 Target, and the Alfa Romeo LDW Target.

The LDWTARGET3 Expansion Package contains additional Lane Departure Warning (LDW) targets for use with Autel’s Standard ADAS Calibration System. Targets included in this package are the Hyundai Genesis LDW, Toyota One-Time-Recognition LDW, the Subaru LDW2, and the Alfa Romeo LDW.

