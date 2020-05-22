Connect with us
Autel-Software-Release

Service

Autel Receives FCA Certification to Access SGW Module

Starting June 1, Autel will “push” the software to all North American market tablets with active software subscriptions.
Advertisement
Tire Review Staff

on

Autel U.S.’s diagnostic scan tablets are certified by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles U.S. (FCA) to access the Secure Gateway Module on 2017 and newer FCA vehicles starting June 1.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

FCA started installing the SGW on some 2017 vehicles, with each subsequent year seeing increasing adaption, so that nearly 100% of FCA’s 2020 vehicles are reported to have the SGW installed.

A firewall of sorts, the SGW blocks unauthorized access and manipulation of vehicle networks and vital systems. FCA says the SGW was developed not to restrict access to diagnostic data but rather to restrict “the ability of non-registered and non-authenticated users to perform intrusive diagnostics such as bi-directional controls.” Beyond the prevention of bi-directional capability, which include calibrations, relearns and actuations, even the simple act of clearing a code is denied.

Autel tablet users will be able to gain access to the SGW module, and perform previously restricted actions, by registering with AutoAuth, an authentication service. Shops can register through AutoAuth’s Internet-based registration portal for $50 a year. Up to six users can register under this initial fee, with additional users able to register for an additional nominal fee. The next step is for the shop to register its Autel tablets, up to 100 tools, on the site. Starting June 1, Autel will “push” the software to all North American market tablets with active software subscriptions. Users with tablets out of subscription, can purchase a Total Care Program software and warranty renewal through their authorized Autel dealer.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Servicing Tires with 18-in.-Plus Rims

Honda TPMS: What You Need to Know

Selling on Value vs. Price

Video: Can You Replace Spark Plugs on a Hot Engine?

Advertisement

on

Autel Receives FCA Certification to Access SGW Module

on

Raybestos Expands Element3 Caliper Coverage

on

Seasonal Vehicle Maintenance Opportunities Emerge

on

Continental Releases ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Online Tire Outlet

Contact: Peter BostanianPhone: 3038354040
21339 Saticoy Street, Canoga Park CA 91304
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Changing TPMS Sensor Batteries

Bushing Testing: How to Tell When a Bushing is Bad

Brake Rotors: When To Resurface And When To Replace

Back to Basics: Step-by-Step Tire/Wheel Balancing
Connect