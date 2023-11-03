ASE Introduces EV Certification Vouchers and Safety Standards

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) now has vouchers available for EV certification testing. ASE announced the creation of its electric vehicle technician and shop personnel electrical safety standards to minimize exposure to potential hazards of electrified vehicles (xEVs) and associated impacts. ASE said these standards were developed in conjunction with vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket personnel and other electric industry subject matter experts.

In conjunction with the new safety standards, ASE launched two tests in this series: the xEV electrical safety awareness certification (level one), which is designed for anyone who may encounter an EV in the workplace; and the xEV technician electrical safety certification (level two), for service professionals, technicians or specialists who have received high-voltage or other advanced electrical training.

Automotive service professionals and shop owners who want to purchase ASE EV test vouchers for their employees can visit the myASE portal.

“We have had a very positive response to the recent introduction of our new EV standards and testing program,” Tim Zilke, ASE president, said. “These tests were developed in conjunction with industry experts so they will be challenging, but, more importantly, they will ensure that automotive service professionals who earn the credentials are well prepared to service and repair hybrid and electric vehicles.”