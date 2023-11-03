 ASE Introduces EV Certification Vouchers and Safety Standards

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
EV Bizz

ASE Introduces EV Certification Vouchers and Safety Standards

There are two tests in this series: the xEV electrical safety awareness; and the xEV technician electrical safety.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
NAPA-EV-Training

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) now has vouchers available for EV certification testing. ASE announced the creation of its electric vehicle technician and shop personnel electrical safety standards to minimize exposure to potential hazards of electrified vehicles (xEVs) and associated impacts. ASE said these standards were developed in conjunction with vehicle manufacturers, aftermarket personnel and other electric industry subject matter experts.

Related Articles

In conjunction with the new safety standards, ASE launched two tests in this series: the xEV electrical safety awareness certification (level one), which is designed for anyone who may encounter an EV in the workplace; and the xEV technician electrical safety certification (level two), for service professionals, technicians or specialists who have received high-voltage or other advanced electrical training.

Automotive service professionals and shop owners who want to purchase ASE EV test vouchers for their employees can visit the myASE portal.

“We have had a very positive response to the recent introduction of our new EV standards and testing program,” Tim Zilke, ASE president, said. “These tests were developed in conjunction with industry experts so they will be challenging, but, more importantly, they will ensure that automotive service professionals who earn the credentials are well prepared to service and repair hybrid and electric vehicles.”

You May Also Like

Continental-DeepDrive-Develop-Wheel-Hub-Drive
EV SEMA
EV on Lift
Yokohama Japan Plant
EV Bizz

TIA Organizes Forum Addressing Right to Repair, EV Impact

TIA organized the Right to Repair EV Forum for the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
right-to-repair EV

Right to Repair legislation and how the growth in electric vehicles (EVs) might impact your tire and automotive service business are two of the hottest issues on the minds of tire industry business owners today, according to TIA. In fact, some tire dealers believe passage of Right to Repair legislation is crucial to the very survival of the independent tire and automotive service aftermarket. To find the best ways to deal with them, TIA organized the Right to Repair/Electric Vehicle (EV) Forum for Monday, Oct. 30, the day before the opening of the Global Tire Expo/SEMA Show this fall in Las Vegas.

Read Full Article

More EV Bizz Posts
Hankook Tire Introduces Technology System for iON EV Brand

Hankook said the technology will accelerate the efficiency in R&D and enhance customer communication.

By Christian Hinton
iON_evo
Autel Adds EV Diagnostics and Maintenance to On-Site Classes

The training delves into intricate battery pack analysis and the mechanics of converters and motor generators.

By Christian Hinton
autel-acaemy-ev-training
Is Your Shop Ready for the EV Wave?

Doug Kaufman talks with Susan Starnes, vice president of emerging markets with NAPA and Jake Sorensen, a NAPA Auto Care technician at McNeil’s Autocare in Sandy and Riverton, UT.

By Doug Kaufman
ServiceEVs
Nokian Tyres Introduces Symbol for EV-Compatible Tires

The symbol indicates that Nokian Tyres tires can be equally fitted on internal combustion engine and electric cars.

By Christian Hinton

Other Posts

Hankook Returns to SEMA to Showcase SUV, EV Tire Lineups

Hankook’s Dynapro line for SUVs and iON tire lines for EVS were in the spotlight at this year’s SEMA Show.

By Christian Hinton
Hankook iON booth SEMA
BYD Equips New EV with Continental EcoContact Tires

The BYD Seal will feature Continental’s 19-inch EcoContact 6 Q as factory-installed original equipment.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-EcoContact-6Q
Why You Should Stock Winter Tires for EV Drivers this Winter

Are you prepared to provide the right recommendations and stock the tires EV owners need for their vehicles this winter?

By Christian Hinton
Continental-winter-ev-prep
Continental Unveils Concept CityPlus Tire

Results from the concept tire are lower CO2 emissions from passenger cars with ICEs and longer driving ranges for EVs.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-concept-tire