Apollo-Tyres-EV-specific-tires-passenger-cars-two-wheelers-3-copy-1400

Tires

Apollo Tyres Launches New EV-Specific Tires in India

Apollo Tyres has introduced specific tires for electric vehicles (EVs) for both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers. The Apollo Amperion range of tires for the passenger vehicle segment, whereas the Apollo WAV range is for two-wheelers. Both were launched for the Indian market.

The Apollo Amperion will cater to the EVs in hatchback, compact SUV and sedan segments in India, like Tata Nexon, MG ZSE, Hyundai Kona and other upcoming EVs, the company says. Apollo Amperion has also become the first Indian tire to have received fuel savings label with a 5-star rating for the passenger vehicle category by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).

The Apollo WAV will cater to the majority of high-powered electric scooters available in India, like TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450. The company says it plans to develop EV tires for motorcycles in the next phase.

Apollo Tyres says it has come out with distinctive technologies to build these products. “AQuT Tech” (Apollo Quiet Tyre Technology), working on tire cavity, pattern and construction to reduce noise is one of these. Also developed was “BEST Tech” (Battery Energy Saver Technology), deployed using ultra-low RR technology package which helps extends battery range of the electric vehicle, the company says.

In this article:,
