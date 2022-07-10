Apollo Tyres Extends Agreement With 1000 Miglia Classic Car Rally

Apollo Tyres has signed a new three-year agreement with the 1000 Miglia classic car rally in Italy, further extending its “Official Tyre Partner” status that commenced in 2017. The deal will see the company’s Vredestein product brand feature at locations throughout the rally and in all of the event’s online and offline marketing.

The new partnership also encompasses other events in the 1000 Miglia portfolio, including the 1000 Miglia Green, the Coppa delle Alpi, and the 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA. This year marked the 40 edition of the four-day 1000 Miglia event. Taking part in the rally for the Vredestein team were four cars driven by automotive influencers and car enthusiasts, the company says. The teams consisted of Erwan de Nanteuil and Pierre Bonnet in a 1955 Triumph TR2 Sport; Elena Giaveri and Marvin Hörner driving a 1954 Fiat 1100 Pininfarina; Lara Newton and Bernard Moix in a 1955 Porsche 356 1500; and Ronny Groeneveld and Niels van Roij driving a 1952 Fiat 110 Berlina Mille Miglia.

