 Apollo Tyres to Sponsor FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Apollo Tyres to Sponsor FIS Alpine Ski World Cup

Vredestein branding will be featured across 26 races in the 2023/24 FIS World Cup ski season.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
AT-FIS-2023

Apollo Tyres signed a new three-year agreement to sponsor the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, using the annual showcase of alpine skiing talent to raise global awareness of the Vredestein winter and all-season premium tire ranges.

The annual FIS Alpine Ski World Cup is widely considered the premier competition for alpine ski racing outside the Winter Olympics. Held each season from October to March, the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup will take place on iconic slopes mainly across Europe and North America.

During the 2023/24 season, Vredestein branding will be present across 26 races in a number of positions. This includes at the start line, along the course, at the cascade, finish area or on all competition numbers, depending on the specific event.

The Vredestein Wintrac and Wintrac Pro winter tire ranges offer all-weather performance with impressive levels of handling and stopping power on snow and ice, the company said. Designed and manufactured in Europe, Vredestein said these tires feature advanced compounds and tread patterns that ensures the best possible traction in the most challenging conditions.

