Andreoli Software Releases New B2B E-Commerce Software

While TL2 is intended for both single and multi-warehouse regional wholesalers, Andreoli says the platform can also be configured for stocking retailers who service local wholesale accounts, like used car dealer lots.

TL2 integrates with Andreoli’s point-of-sale, billing and inventory management software, HITS BPOS. Video demonstrations of both platforms are available on the company’s website.

“TL2 responsively adjusts to run on smartphones, tablets and desktops to provide the best user experience possible,” Steve Brouillard, VP of business development for Andreoli Software, said. “And, because it is tightly integrated with our point-of-sale system, accurate, real-time inventory availability and customer-specific pricing is always up to date.”