AME Unveils New 14455 Jackzilla Bottle Jack

AME International released the new 14455 Jackzilla Premium 20-Ton Air/Hydraulic Bottle Jack. The company said its bottle jack units come with a jack plate, which is made in the U.S. and rated to 50 tons. AME said it has also partnered with a company to add Flexzilla hose assembly to avoid kinks, splits or cracks in hoses regardless of the temperature in the field.
The 14455 Jackzilla Premium 20-Ton Air/Hydraulic Bottle Jack is designed for tire changing applications on commercial fleet, agricultural, construction and maintenance equipment.