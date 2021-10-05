Connect with us

AME Unveils New 14455 Jackzilla Bottle Jack

The 14455 Jackzilla Premium 20-Ton Air/Hydraulic Bottle Jack is designed for tire changing applications on commercial, fleet, agricultural, construction and maintenance equipment.

Danielle Hess

on

AME International released the new 14455 Jackzilla Premium 20-Ton Air/Hydraulic Bottle Jack. The company said its bottle jack units come with a jack plate, which is made in the U.S. and rated to 50 tons. AME said it has also partnered with a company to add Flexzilla hose assembly to avoid kinks, splits or cracks in hoses regardless of the temperature in the field.

