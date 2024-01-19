Alma Tire Companies acquires Jerry’s Tire

Alma Tire Companies has acquired Jerry’s Tire, a family-owned company with four commercial locations and over 75 years of experience in the transportation industry. According to Alma Tire, this move expands its service network to nine commercial locations in Michigan.

Alma Tire said its extended network covers Alma, Detroit, Flint, Gaylord, Grand Rapids, Lake Odessa, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw and Traverse City.

“We sincerely thank you for your trust and loyalty,” Alma Tire said. “As we look ahead, we’re excited about the opportunities this acquisition brings and are dedicated to serving you at our extended locations.”