ALI Updates Lift Safety Manual with New Digital Option

Automotive Lift Institute (ALI) has completely updated and expanded its car lift safety manual “Lifting It Right.” ALI says the second edition features new information, photos and illustrations. A digital version is also available.

According to ALI, “Lifting It Right” is a guide to the safe operation and basic maintenance of the seven types of vehicle lifts commonly used in North America: inground lifts, two-post lifts, multi-post runway lifts, parallelogram lifts, scissors lifts, low or mid-rise lifts and mobile columns. ALI says it is a companion to and reinforces the safe lifting practices presented in its Lifting It Right online course.

ALI says it now features chapters with identifying headers and footers. Sidebars call out crucial safety information while new full-color photos and custom drawings illustrate key points. The softcover second edition has 36 pages, 12 more than the original.

