Bartec USA Expands Field Service Team with Adrian Fiondella

Bartec USA continues to expand its field service team by hiring industry veteran Adrian Fiondella. Fiondella joins Bartec USA’s growing North American sales team, Bartec says.

“With a wealth of automotive aftermarket experience, Adrian brings impressive credentials to our field service team,” says Bartec Director of Sales Ed Jones.

Based in Texas, Fiondella has spent most of his career in the automotive industry and brings over 25 years of experience to the company. Fiondella says he has worked on both ends of the service industry while running repair facilities and being a territory sales manager for multiple part companies.