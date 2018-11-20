News/Business Toolbox
November 20, 2018

What’s the Best Business Lesson You’ve Learned From a Movie?

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

Business Lessons from tthe Big Screen

From Batman to the Joker and Darth Vader to Yoda, heroes and villains can teach us many lessons about life — and business.

For the December issue of Tire Review, we’re searching for the best business advice you’ve learned from heroes, villains and movie characters in between. We’re asking you to tell us what movies you’ve drawn business inspiration from for a chance for your story to end up in the pages of Tire Review this December.

So, let us know: what’s one piece of business advice you’ve gleaned from the big screen? Submit your answer here. Include a quote from the movie, the character you learned it from, your name and contact information. We’ll let you know if your story will end up in the issue.

