Toyo Kicks Off Green Monster Sweepstakes

Toyo Tire USA Corp. is offering two people the chance to win a trip to Fenway Park to see the Red Sox play against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 5

Fans can enter the sweepstakes through www.redsox.com/toyotires until June 9, 2017. The winner will receive a prize package that includes two Green Monster seats and one inning inside the Green Monster.

Fans can also receive a bonus entry via Twitter.

Toyo noted that for those living outside the Boston area, the tiremaker will provide round trip air transportation and a two-night hotel stay.

Toyo is the official tire of the Red Sox.