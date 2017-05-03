Uncategorized/Boston Red Sox
May 3, 2017

Toyo Kicks Off Green Monster Sweepstakes

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff

View bio

Toyo Tire USA Corp. is offering two people the chance to win a trip to Fenway Park to see the Red Sox play against the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 5

Fans can enter the sweepstakes through www.redsox.com/toyotires until June 9, 2017. The winner will receive a prize package that includes two Green Monster seats and one inning inside the Green Monster.

Fans can also receive a bonus entry via Twitter.

Toyo noted that for those living outside the Boston area, the tiremaker will provide round trip air transportation and a two-night hotel stay.

Toyo is the official tire of the Red Sox.