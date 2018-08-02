News/tire distributer
August 2, 2018

Hornsby Tire Distributors Opens 6th Distribution Center

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Club 3633: Rob Seibert, Bridgestone Americas

Kumho Tire Launches New All-Season UHP Tire

Club 3633: Gregory Parker, Wegmann Automotive USA

Club 3633: Megan Moore, Direct Tire and Auto Service

Hornsby Tire Distributors Opens 6th Distribution Center

TireHub Opens Doors to Dealers, Retailers

Moody’s Report Calls for Urgent Action by ATD

ATD Begins Laying Off Employees, Downsizing

Autotext.me Upgrades Digital Vehicle Inspection Tool Through Motor Integration

Bloomberg: ATD Looks Toward Growth Without Goodyear, Bridgestone

Hornsby Tire Distributors
Hornsby Tire Distributors

Hornsby Tire Distributors has announced the opening of a sixth location in Jacksonville, Florida.

Hornsby, founded in 1967, has other distribution centers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee, according to its website. It carries product offerings across passenger, light truck, medium truck, commercial, OTR and agricultural segments. The company’s expansion to Jacksonville, the fourth-largest metropolitan area in Florida, will allow it to “greatly extend its geographic reach.” Operations are scheduled to begin on Aug. 1.

“While there have clearly been a number of sizable changes within the wholesale sector thus far this year, we continue to execute the fundamentals on a daily basis,” said CEO Steve Mattis. “We have no retail presence and are 100% focused on the wholesale channel of the tire industry. This focus has served our company well as other companies often attempt to participate in multiple channels.

“Our singular driving force is concentrating on our dealers’ needs as a value-added distributor. Ultimately, we succeed when our customers succeed – they are valued partners within Hornsby Tire Distributors. We will continue to scale up our company as opportunities are discovered, and we look forward to the future as we build upon our company’s 51-year history.”

 