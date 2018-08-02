Hornsby Tire Distributors Opens 6th Distribution Center
Hornsby Tire Distributors has announced the opening of a sixth location in Jacksonville, Florida.
Hornsby, founded in 1967, has other distribution centers in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee, according to its website. It carries product offerings across passenger, light truck, medium truck, commercial, OTR and agricultural segments. The company’s expansion to Jacksonville, the fourth-largest metropolitan area in Florida, will allow it to “greatly extend its geographic reach.” Operations are scheduled to begin on Aug. 1.
“While there have clearly been a number of sizable changes within the wholesale sector thus far this year, we continue to execute the fundamentals on a daily basis,” said CEO Steve Mattis. “We have no retail presence and are 100% focused on the wholesale channel of the tire industry. This focus has served our company well as other companies often attempt to participate in multiple channels.
“Our singular driving force is concentrating on our dealers’ needs as a value-added distributor. Ultimately, we succeed when our customers succeed – they are valued partners within Hornsby Tire Distributors. We will continue to scale up our company as opportunities are discovered, and we look forward to the future as we build upon our company’s 51-year history.”