 Toyo Tires, Nitto Tire to sponsor the LPGA Chevron Championship

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
News

Toyo Tires, Nitto Tire to sponsor the LPGA Chevron Championship

As part of its sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, Toyo Tires said it will continue its support of professional golfer Yuka Saso.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
LPGA-stock

Toyo Tires and Nitto Tire will join together in a joint sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, one of the major championships on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. As part of its sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, Toyo Tires said it will continue its support of professional golfer Yuka Saso, who will be competing in the tournament. Saso has achieved much success since turning professional, including winning her first major championship at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open.

Related Articles

“We are thrilled to partner with Toyo Tires and Nitto Tire for The Chevron Championship,” Jeremy Havery-Samuel, tournament director, said. “Their support will help elevate the tournament and provide valuable opportunities for our players.”

You May Also Like

Kenda-Tire-Formula-Drift
Stock-flat-tire-hankook
goodyear-hq-1400
Turbo-Tire-Trade-Show-Phillip-K-Todd
News

Tekmetric introduces new tire management feature

With the add-on, shops can send Department of Transportation (DOT) identification and access tire specifications.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Published:
Tekmetric

Tekmetric recently introduced Tekmetric Tire Suite, which it said streamlines tire management for auto repair and tire shops alike. The Tekmetric Tire Suite integrates tire management tasks within the Tekmetric software, the company said. With the add-on, shops can send Department of Transportation (DOT) identification and access tire specifications all without leaving the Tekmetric app.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
TBC Corp. names COO for TBC Brands, TBC International

Bill Schafer brings 30 years of experience from Michelin, where he held various leadership roles during his tenure.

By Christian Hinton
Bill-Schafer-TBC
Trelleborg to demonstrate its Brawler solid tire line at WasteExpo 2024

The Brawler range includes both press-on and mold-on tires for wheel loaders, skid steers, material handlers, excavators and telehandlers.

By Christian Hinton
Trelleborg-tires@WasteExpo-2024
Schaeffler Group USA expands product portfolio

Seventy new parts have been added to the INA, LuK and Schaeffler Bearings.

By Christian Hinton
Schaeffler-70-new-parts
GT Radial achieves double podium finish at Formula Drift Championship

GT Radial driver Simen Olsen of Norway claimed second place, while Aurimas “Odi” Bakchis of Lithuania finished third.

By Christian Hinton
GT-Radial-Formula-Drift

Other Posts

Chapel Hill Tire introduces nine-month leadership program

The company said its program aims to boost productivity through time management and workforce management techniques.

By Christian Hinton
Chapel-Hill-Tire-New-Location-1400
SRNA promotes Wayne Horne to strategic account manager

Horne has been a part of SRNA for nearly eight years and held various roles throughout his tenure, starting in customer service.

By Christian Hinton
SRNA-Wayne-Horne
Yokohama Rubber donates to Eastern Taiwan earthquake relief

Through its Yokohama Magokoro Fund, Yokohama Rubber will donate a combined ¥1 million (approx. $6,380).

By Christian Hinton
donate-stock
Continental acquires mold specialist EMT for commercial and specialty tires

With the acquisition of EMT, Continental said it can independently produce tire molds for all applications if required.

By Christian Hinton
continental_pp_tiremold