Toyo Tires, Nitto Tire to sponsor the LPGA Chevron Championship

Toyo Tires and Nitto Tire will join together in a joint sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, one of the major championships on the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour. As part of its sponsorship of The Chevron Championship, Toyo Tires said it will continue its support of professional golfer Yuka Saso, who will be competing in the tournament. Saso has achieved much success since turning professional, including winning her first major championship at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open.

“We are thrilled to partner with Toyo Tires and Nitto Tire for The Chevron Championship,” Jeremy Havery-Samuel, tournament director, said. “Their support will help elevate the tournament and provide valuable opportunities for our players.”