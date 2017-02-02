News/Price Increase
February 2, 2017

Bridgestone, Falken Increase Prices

Joining the increasing list of tire manufacturers announcing a pricing hike, Bridgestone Americas and Falken Tires are set to increase pricing. Both tiremakers cite raising raw material costs as reason for the increase.

Bridgestone will adjust its prices up to 8% across its range of passenger, light truck, TBR, OTR and ag tires. The new pricing is set to take effect on March 1.

Falken will raise prices 5% on all Falken and Ohtsu brand passenger, light truck and medoum truck tires. The increase goes into effect on March 1.

Other tiremakers who’ve previously announced an increase include Carlstar, Goodyear, Nexen, Marangoni, Michelin, and Yokohama.

