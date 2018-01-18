Bridgestone Celebrates ‘Clutch’ Parents in Olympics Promotion

Bridgestone Retail Operations (BSRO), a subsidiary of Bridgestone Americas, launched a new contest in advance of the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 that aims to celebrate “clutch performances” of parents who support their young athletes.

Consumers can enter the campaign, which will run through February 28, by submitting a photo of their young athlete going to a practice or game via social media with the hashtags #clutchperformance and #entry or online through Firestone Complete Auto Care Tires Plus or Wheel Works . The winner will receive a visit from an Olympian at their child's team practice later this year.

“Our customers rely on us to provide trusted tire and automotive services to keep their lives moving, just like young athletes rely on support from others to make it to their training sessions and competitions in all kinds of conditions,” said Joe Venezia , president of Bridgestone Retail Operations, whose parent company is an official worldwide Olympic partner. “Any Olympian will tell you that no one makes it to the Olympic Games alone. We’re thrilled to celebrate the important people and parents who drive the dreams of young athletes everywhere.”

With less than a month to go until the start of the Olympic Winter Games, the contest is one of the ways Bridgestone’s Retail Operations team is looking to bring the Olympic spirit to its more than 2,200 locations in the U.S. which include Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus, Hibdon Tires Plus and Wheel Works brands.