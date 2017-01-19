Arnott Receives Quality Management Certification

Arnott Air Suspension Products was recently awarded ISO 9001:2008 Management System Certification by ABS Quality Evaluations.

According to Arnott, the ISO 9001:2008 certification is based on “quality management principles, which include strong customer focus and continual improvement of robust, efficient processes.”

“It has always been Arnott’s goal to ensure our customer consistently receives high quality products and services,” said Arnott CEO Todd Nash. “Now, with the ISO 9001:2008 Certification in hand, we have both a current affirmation of our longstanding commitment to excellence, and a roadmap to help us continue to meet or exceed customer expectations in the future.”