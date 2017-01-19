News/Arnott Air Suspension
January 19, 2017

Arnott Receives Quality Management Certification

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Settimo Torinese Exhibit Showcases Pirelli in 100 Pictures

Snap-on Offers New Diagnostic Tool Catalog

Yokohama Unveils 100th Anniversary Logo

ATG Rolls Out Hulk Severe Duty Solid Tire

Arnott Receives Quality Management Certification

DOC Rules on OTR AD, CVD Cases

Bridgestone Olympic Partnership Goes Global

Yokohama Names Jeff Barna COO

Hercules Upgrades Road Hazard Protection Program

Mac Tools Launches MDT 10 Diagnostic Tool

Arnott Air Suspension Products was recently awarded ISO 9001:2008 Management System Certification by ABS Quality Evaluations.

According to Arnott, the ISO 9001:2008 certification is based on “quality management principles, which include strong customer focus and continual improvement of robust, efficient processes.”

“It has always been Arnott’s goal to ensure our customer consistently receives high quality products and services,” said Arnott CEO Todd Nash. “Now, with the ISO 9001:2008 Certification in hand, we have both a current affirmation of our longstanding commitment to excellence, and a roadmap to help us continue to meet or exceed customer expectations in the future.”

Show Full Article