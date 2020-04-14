Yokohama U.S. Plant Production to Remain Suspended

Connect with us

Both of Yokohama Corporation of North America‘s (YCNA) U.S. plants will remain closed until further notice due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company announced.

The suspension of production will remain in effect at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Mississippi (YTMM) and Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia (YTMV).

YTMM, based in West Point, Mississippi, produces commercial truck tires, while YTMV in Salem, Virginia manufactures passenger and light truck tires.

The two plants have undergone sterilization and decontamination measures while production is idled.

All other facilities remain open and operational, including all U.S. distribution centers where Yokohama’s supply position is healthy, the company says.

