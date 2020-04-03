Connect with us

Yokohama Suspends Production at Salem, VA Tire Plant

Due to the continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yokohama Corporation of North America (YCNA) announced April 3 it is temporarily suspending production at its plant in Salem, Virginia.

The controlled shutdown at Yokohama Tire Manufacturing Virginia (YTMV) goes into effect on April 5 and is expected to last for two weeks.

YTMV produces passenger and light truck tires. The company says several preventative measures to help stem the spread of COVID-19 are in effect at all company facilities.

Yokohama says its supply position remains strong with no forecasted disruptions in the company’s ability to serve customers.

