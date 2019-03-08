Yokohama Tire Names Stan Chandgie New VP of Consumer Sales

Yokohama Tire has named former Exide and Michelin executive Stan Chandgie vice president of consumer sales. He replaces Larry Kull, who was named vice president of sales and business operations.

“Stan Chandgie brings a wealth of sales and marketing strategy expertise to Yokohama, particularly in the tire industry,” said Jeff Barna, president of Yokohama. “He’s a dynamic senior executive with 20-plus years of global progressive experience in the manufacturing and distribution sectors, which is why he’s perfectly suited to lead our consumer sales division.”

Chandgie comes to Yokohama from Exide Technologies, where he served as vice president of sales and business transformation.

Prior to joining Exide, Chandgie spent 16 years at Michelin North America, where he held a variety of marketing and sales positions both international and domestic. He is credited with the development and successful launch of multiple product and service offers in the commercial and OTR sectors.

“Yokohama Tire is a class organization and I’m honored to be part of the team,” Chandgie said. “It’s great to be back in the tire industry with such a strong, strategic company.”