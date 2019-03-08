Two New Commercial Tires Introduced from Yokohama

The Yokohama booth at the TMC show later this month will showcase two new commercial offerings from the tiremaker.

Yokohama Tire is introducing two products – the 712L and 114R UWB. The two SmartWay-verified low-rolling-resistance tires will be on display in the Yokohama booth (#3109) at the TMC show in Atlanta, Georgia, March 18-21. All told, Yokohama will display 14 tires at the show, including light-truck and off-the-road.

Manufactured in Yokohama’s plant in West Point, Mississippi, the 712L long-haul, drive tire will be available April 1 in four sizes: 295/75R22.5, 11R22.5, 285/75R24.5 and 11R24.5.

“The deep-tread 712L offers advanced wear resistance, top-tier fuel-efficiency and traction, and tough, durable construction,” said Tom Clauer, Yokohama’s senior manager of commercial and OTR product planning. “It’s designed for fleets to keep their trucks rolling for a long, long time.”

Clauer said the 114R UWB is the successor to the RY407 UWB and will be available later in 201 in size 445/50R22.5.

Other commercial tires on display at TMC include:

Steer/All-position & Trailer:

101ZL Spec 2

BluEarth 109L UWB

BluEarth 109L

Drive:

902L UWB

709L UWB

TY517 MC2

Pick-up & Delivery:

104ZR (245/70R19.5)

LTR:

GEOLANDAR M/T G003

GEOLANDAR A/T G015

GEOLANDAR H/T G056

OTR:

RB31

RB01