 Yokohama's GeoLandar A/T G94 selected as OE on Triton pickup

Tires

The GeoLandar A/T G94 is an all-terrain tire for SUVs and pickup trucks.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Yokohama-GeoLandar-A-T-G94-1400

Yokohama Rubber is supplying its GeoLandar A/T G94 to be used as original equipment (OE) tires on the new Triton pickup truck, which was launched by Mitsubishi Motors in February in Japan. The Triton is being fitted with 265/60R18 110H size tires. The new Triton was launched in Thailand in July 2023, in the Philippines in January and in Australia and New Zealand in March and will be successively launched in approximately 100 countries around the world.

The company said its GeoLandar A/T G94 is an all-terrain tire for SUVs and pickup trucks that offers fuel efficiency, comfort, and safety performance, as well as utility performance on a variety of road surfaces. The Triton is a Mitsubishi Motors’ global strategic vehicle exported to approximately 150 countries around the world. Now in its sixth generation, Triton was fully redesigned for the first time in nine years, from the interior and exterior design to the chassis, ladder frame and engine. Safety, comfort, and environmental performance were also improved, in addition to durability and road performance, Mitsubishi said.

One of the key initiatives under Yokohama Rubber’s three-year (2024–2026) medium-term management plan is promoting the global flagship Advan brand tires and GeoLandar brand tires for SUVs and pickup trucks as OE for new cars, the manufacturer said.

