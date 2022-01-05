Connect with us
Yokohama Geolandar Coming OE Mitsubishi Outlander SUVs

The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd., is now supplying its Geolandar X-CV as original equipment (OE) for Mitsubishi Motors Corporation’s new Outlander SUVs. Yokohama Rubber began supplying the Geolandar X-CV tires used on Outlander gasoline models in July 2021, and shipments of the tires for PHEV models to be introduced in Japan, Australia and other countries began in November this year. The SUVs are being fitted with 235/60R18 103H size tires.

While contributing to the Outlander’s maneuverability, the Geolandar X-CV tires deliver high steering stability and sharply reduced rolling resistance that further enhance the environmental benefits of PHEVs. In addition, a newly optimized tire pattern helps improve fuel efficiency, Yokohama said.

The Geolandar X-CV being supplied for Outlanders is based on the previously developed Geolandar X-CV tire sold on the replacement tire market, the company said. The tire represents a new dimension in highway terrain tires developed for high-performance crossover SUVs that have increasingly focused on high-speed performance and maneuverability in recent years, according to Yokohama.

Under Yokohama Rubber’s current medium-term management plan, Yokohama Transformation 2023, the consumer tire business aims to maximize the sales ratios of high-value-added Yokohama tires, namely its global flagship Advan brand, the Geolandar brand of tires for SUVs and pickup trucks and various winter tires, Yokohama said. One of the key initiatives being implemented under this strategy is the expansion of Advan and Geolandar tires as original equipment on new cars.

