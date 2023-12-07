 Prepare Your Customers for the Winter Surge

Prepare Your Customers for the Winter Surge

Tires should be one of the first things you inspect when preparing your customer’s car for winter.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Outside, it’s beginning to look a lot like winter! However, inside some of your customer’s garages, their vehicles are still equipped for the summer. If your customers still aren’t prepared for the winter weather when they come in for service, like sporting summer tires or using torn-up wiper blades, it’s time to get their car ready for winter.

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, let’s discuss how to prepare your customers for winter weather.

Tires should be one of the first things you inspect when preparing your customer’s car for winter – for good reason. They provide driving comfort and safety in the colder months of the year and are made specifically to withstand winter conditions like ice, snow and sleek roads.

If your customers still have summer tires equipped, it’s time to change them. Once the temperature drops, the rubber on tires not made for winter conditions hardens, which reduces their overall grip strength. Suggesting winter or all-weather tires to customers is the first step to prepare them for harsh winter conditions. If customers already have a set of these tires equipped, inspect them to make sure they are in good condition.

Next, tell customers to top off their fluids. It’s never a bad idea to change your customer’s oil, replenish their wiper fluid and add antifreeze to engine coolant water.

It’s also important to check your customer’s battery. Ask your customer if it’s taking longer to start their car or if their lights are dim. If so, it may be a sign that it’s time for a new battery. If the lights are dim and the battery is good to go, then it’s time for new lights! Winter driving means encountering rain, sleet and snow in longer periods of darkness, so your customers are going to be dependent on their lights a lot.

Finally, if your customers are still dealing with the screeching sounds of old or broken wiper blades, they need to be replaced. Just tell them to make sure not to run their new blades over ice on the windshield – that’s a good way to tear blades up and ruin them.

SEMA Trade Show to Go: See the Latest Bartec Technology

Bartec CEO Scot Holloway introduced a suite of tools at this year’s SEMA Show.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Scot-Bartec-TPMS

Bartec CEO Scot Holloway recently guided us through the evolution of the Bartec brand, emphasizing the company's role in OE assembly and wheel and tire builders, as well as its current status as a supplier of TPMS tools and automotive aftermarket solutions.

Holloway also introduced a suite of tools at this year's SEMA Show. From the wireless Tech 600 Pro to the entry-level Tech Right Pro, he said each tool is engineered with precision to ensure a repeatable, solid and user-friendly experience for technicians.

Read Full Article

