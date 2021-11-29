Right to Repair is an ongoing issue in the automotive aftermarket. Put simply, it allows drivers to have access to their vehicle’s data so they can grant you, the independent tire dealer, permission to access it and repair their vehicle. However, with OEMs wanting to maintain control over that data, the automotive aftermarket faces an uphill battle on this issue that’s currently making its way through the court system. So, where does the right to repair issue stand? And what’s happening at the federal level to be sure consumers have access to their car’s data?
Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, explains where the right to repair issue stands for independent repair shops in this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX. Hanvey explains:
- The Auto Care Association’s advocacy efforts on behalf of repair shops in the court case over the Massachusetts Right to Repair ballot measure, which received support from more than 70% of voters in 2019.
- What’s happening on the federal level with Right to Repair legislation and how the Biden administration has taken a stand on Right to Repair across different industries.
- How independent tire dealers and repair shops can get involved in advocacy efforts around Right to Repair.
- The Auto Care Association’s latest research on electric vehicles and e-commerce and why EVs aren’t going to hurt independent repair shops.
Watch above or listen below. You can also subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Play, YouTube and Spreaker.