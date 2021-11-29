Right to Repair is an ongoing issue in the automotive aftermarket. Put simply, it allows drivers to have access to their vehicle’s data so they can grant you, the independent tire dealer, permission to access it and repair their vehicle. However, with OEMs wanting to maintain control over that data, the automotive aftermarket faces an uphill battle on this issue that’s currently making its way through the court system. So, where does the right to repair issue stand? And what’s happening at the federal level to be sure consumers have access to their car’s data?