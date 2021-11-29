Connect with us
Advertisement

What's Treading

Auto Care CEO Breaks Down Right to Repair Issue, Federal Initiatives

Madeleine Winer

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, explains where the right to repair issue stands for independent repair shops in this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX.

Advertisement

Right to Repair is an ongoing issue in the automotive aftermarket. Put simply, it allows drivers to have access to their vehicle’s data so they can grant you, the independent tire dealer, permission to access it and repair their vehicle. However, with OEMs wanting to maintain control over that data, the automotive aftermarket faces an uphill battle on this issue that’s currently making its way through the court system. So, where does the right to repair issue stand? And what’s happening at the federal level to be sure consumers have access to their car’s data?

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association, explains where the right to repair issue stands for independent repair shops in this episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review, presented by AAPEX. Hanvey explains:

  • The Auto Care Association’s advocacy efforts on behalf of repair shops in the court case over the Massachusetts Right to Repair ballot measure, which received support from more than 70% of voters in 2019.
  • What’s happening on the federal level with Right to Repair legislation and how the Biden administration has taken a stand on Right to Repair across different industries.
  • How independent tire dealers and repair shops can get involved in advocacy efforts around Right to Repair.
  • The Auto Care Association’s latest research on electric vehicles and e-commerce and why EVs aren’t going to hurt independent repair shops.

Watch above or listen below. You can also subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PlayYouTube and Spreaker

Advertisement
In this article:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Private Equity Heats Up Tire Retail M&A in First Half of 2021

Podcasts: Podcast: Tire Discounters Talks Franchising & Consolidation

Podcasts: Podcast: Taking a Tire Store from Unprofitable to Thriving

Podcasts: Johnny g’s New Podcast & Reflections from His Career

Advertisement

on

Auto Care CEO Breaks Down Right to Repair Issue, Federal Initiatives

on

Tire Pros President Details Franchise Priorities for 2022

on

The Switch to Scheduling Out Tire & Service Work

on

Top Shops Share Tips on Recruiting, Retaining Employees
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Service: Goodyear Updates Purchase Options for CheckPoint Devices

Commercial Tires: Hercules Tires Launches Two New Strong Guard Truck Tires

Passenger/Light Truck: Hankook Tire Reveals New R/T Dynapro XT, AT2 Xtreme Tires

News: BFGoodrich Launches Trail-Terrain T/A Tire

TPMS: Torque and TPMS: What Technicians Need to Know

Digital Edition

Current Pocast
play
Forming Relationships To Better Your Business With John Boyle

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

EasyPay Finance

EasyPay Finance
Phone: 866-791-0915
1910 Palomar Point Way, Suite 101, Carlsbad CA 92008
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Tire Pros Greg Bell Tire Pros Greg Bell

What's Treading

Tire Pros President Details Franchise Priorities for 2022
Connect
Tire Review Magazine