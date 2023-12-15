Vogue Tyre Celebrates 110-Year Anniversary with Tire Launch

Vogue Tyre & Rubber’s 110-year anniversary will be in 2024. To celebrate, Vogue Tyre said it’s launching a new Blue Stripe tire. The Blue Stripe is its classic design – instead of having a traditional white with gold stripe, Vogue replaced the gold with a blue stripe, it said.

The custom-built Radial Blue Stripe will come in five sizes and start shipping from Vogue warehouses on Dec. 1. Sizes for passenger cars include:

215/70R15;

245/45R19;

245/40R20.

Sizes For SUVs, crossovers and trucks include:

285/45R22;

305/35R24.

“110 years in business is something to celebrate,” Greg Hathcock, president of Vogue Tyre and Rubber, said. “With our legacy of providing the most distinctive tires we wanted to introduce a special one. The Custom Built Radial Blue Stripe looks amazing and fits in nicely with our white & gold and white & red lineup.”