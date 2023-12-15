 Vogue Tyre Celebrates 110-Year Anniversary with Tire Launch

TireReview
Tires

Vogue Tyre Celebrates 110-Year Anniversary with Tire Launch

The custom built Radial Blue Stripe will only come in five sizes and start shipping from Vogue warehouses on Dec. 1.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Vogue-blue-stripe-tire

Vogue Tyre & Rubber’s 110-year anniversary will be in 2024. To celebrate, Vogue Tyre said it’s launching a new Blue Stripe tire. The Blue Stripe is its classic design – instead of having a traditional white with gold stripe, Vogue replaced the gold with a blue stripe, it said.

The custom-built Radial Blue Stripe will come in five sizes and start shipping from Vogue warehouses on Dec. 1. Sizes for passenger cars include:

  • 215/70R15;
  • 245/45R19;
  • 245/40R20.

Sizes For SUVs, crossovers and trucks include:

  • 285/45R22;
  • 305/35R24.

“110 years in business is something to celebrate,” Greg Hathcock, president of Vogue Tyre and Rubber, said. “With our legacy of providing the most distinctive tires we wanted to introduce a special one. The Custom Built Radial Blue Stripe looks amazing and fits in nicely with our white & gold and white & red lineup.”

