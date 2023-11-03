 VIP Tires & Service Launches Fund to Aid Maine Families

VIP Tires & Service Launches Fund to Aid Maine Families

Following the recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, VIP Tires & Service initiated a fund to donate $10 per tire sale to affected families.

VIP Tires & Service is launching a new fund to support the families impacted by the Oct. 25 shootings in Lewiston, Maine. VIP will donate $10 for every tire sold at its Auburn store and two Lewiston locations to a new fund that will aid in the recovery of the communities hit hardest by the events, the company said.

“We are all still shocked about the horrific events that happened within our Lewiston and Auburn communities on Wednesday, Oct. 25,” John Quirk, owner and executive chairman of VIP, said. “I know things can seem so out of control these days, but I have faith in humanity, and I know most of us are great loving people who care about our neighbors. Please feel free to contact VIP at our support center if you need help and we will do what we can to assist throughout this grieving process. Together, we will grieve, we will pray and we will find our way through this unthinkable tragedy.”

Based in Auburn, VIP Tires & Service operates nearly 70 locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts.

