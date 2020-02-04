Connect with us

Video: Why Tire Sipes Matter

Tire Review’s Maddie Winer explains how a tire’s sipes help fine-tune its handling, ride and wear characteristics.
Tire Review Staff

on

Why-Tire-Sipes-Matter-1400x700

One of the smallest features with some of the biggest benefits is a tire’s sipe. A sipe is a small slit in the tire’s tread block that creates additional tread surface area for increased grip.

As a tire rolls, the sipes will open up to take in water and or snow and remove it from the contact patch of the tire. The extra biting edges provided by the sipes enhance grip for a variety of driving situations, particularly in inclement weather. Sipes also help fine-tune each tire’s handling, ride and wear characteristics.

Tire Review‘s Maddie Winer explains more about this simple tire technology from the Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio at Babcox Media.

