Connect with us
Advertisement

Video

Video: Understanding What You Can and Can’t Change

Avatar

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Have you made any new years resolutions yet? This video is sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Advertisement

As we flip the calendar to a new year, it’s a popular time for reflection and setting goals, both personal and professional.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Have you made any new years resolutions yet? Have you kept any?

Let’s be honest – there are things you should change, things you can change and things that will only make you frustrated. Often, they’re one and the same.

It’s a trap many of us fall into each January – we write down what we plan to change about ourselves and then start trying to check things off the list. Losing weight? Check. Be a nicer friend? Check. Limit time on social media? Yeahhh… Work ON the business instead of IN it? Now we’re just getting crazy.

You may have heard of what is commonly known as “The Serenity Prayer:” God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can and wisdom to know the difference. The fact is, psychologists say there are things we can change and things we can’t – unfortunately, we often think just writing them down is gonna do the trick.

Sure, you can affect some change in your life and business on your own, but often it takes the help of someone else to really get you over the hump. Call them a coach or a mentor – maybe it’s a spouse, a friend or a business partner – but there is likely someone out there who has a great idea for helping you get past a seemingly impossible (and impassible) obstacle.

Advertisement

Here’s a tip: don’t imagine how much better things will be when you finally stop doing something – imagine how happy you are that you’re working toward a goal. Sometimes, the journey is just as satisfying as the destination.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Video: Video: Resetting the Steering Angle Sensor After Alignment

Video: Video: How Tires are Manufactured

Video: Video: Cartridge Oil Filter Tips – Part I

Video: Video: Assessing the Health of Your Tire Business

Advertisement

on

Video: Understanding What You Can and Can't Change

on

Video: Cabin Air Filters and the Coronavirus

on

Video: Is it OK to Mix Tire Brands and Tread Patterns?

on

Video: Cartridge Oil Filter Tips – Part II
Connect with us

Trending Now

Products: Meyle Releases ABS Sensor Kit for Targeted Replacement

Products: Autel Releases ADASCAL2 Expansion Pack

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play
Video: Understanding What You Can and Can't Change

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Kafko International Ltd.

Kafko International Ltd.
Contact: Rick MorgandoPhone: 8477630333Phone: 8477630333Fax: 8477630334
3555 W Howard St, Skokie IL 60076
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Wheel-Weights-1400x700-2 Wheel-Weights-1400x700-2

Video

Video: Properly Installing Adhesive Wheel Weights
Oil_Filter Oil_Filter

Video

Video: Cartridge Oil Filter Replacement
Why-Tire-Sipes-Matter-1400x700 Why-Tire-Sipes-Matter-1400x700

Video

Video: Why Tire Sipes Matter
Three-Hardware-Items-to-Consider-when-Ordering-New-Brake-Pads-1400x700 Three-Hardware-Items-to-Consider-when-Ordering-New-Brake-Pads-1400x700

Video

Video: Hardware Items to Consider When Ordering New Brake Pads
Connect