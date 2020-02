Engines are evolving and spark plugs are changing to counteract the additional stress inside the combustion chamber.

Many OEMs are revising the spark plug replacement interval downwards. In the past, a spark plug might go 100,000 miles. On today’s direct-injected engine with a turbocharger, the interval might be just 35,000 miles. Watch the quiz and play the game, you might be surprised.

This video is sponsored by Autolite.