November 19, 2019

Video: Ensuring Proper Axle Nut Torque

Andrew Markel

Video: Ensuring Proper Axle Nut Torque

Can you use the same torque wrench for lug nuts and axle nuts for bearings? Find out in this episode of Tech Minute (Sponsored by BCA Bearings).

