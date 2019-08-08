Video/Tech Minute
August 8, 2019

Tech Minute: Heat Treated Wheel Bearing Parts

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel is the editor for Brake & Front End Magazine and has been on the staff at Babcox Media for 13 years. He is a former technician, service writer and service manager with experience at independent shops and dealerships. Andrew is also an ASE certified automotive technician. Andrew has spoken at industry events such as the SAE Brake Colloquium and FMSI Annual Conference. He has also been quoted in publications like Smart Money and Crain’s Business. He is active in motorsports and owns several vintage vehicles.

VIDEO: Heat Treated Wheel Bearing Parts

Andrew Markel discusses wheel bearing production and how heat treating makes its surfaces stronger. Sponsored by FAG, a Schaeffler brand.

