 What is Your Shop’s Value of Time?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
TireReview
Tire Review providing expert tire- and service-related content daily.
Garage Studio

What is Your Shop’s Value of Time?

How you can safeguard the crucial resource of time from the many eager thieves who want to steal it from you.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

We all tend to hold on to our most prized possessions – money, jewelry, property – by locking it away and protecting it. Yet, we often forget about our most valuable, limited asset without thinking twice – our time.

Related Articles

Each day gifts us 1,440 minutes to make the most of. Once they pass, those minutes are gone for good. In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, let’s talk about how you can safeguard the crucial resource of time from the many eager thieves wanting to steal it.

A lack of planning is a common culprit of time-wasting. Without a clear roadmap, you surf through your day in constant firefighting mode – meaning urgent issues dictate your focus rather than intentional daily priorities. This leaves you and your techs feeling drained, always having to react instead of following the progress. To avoid this time-wasting problem, set a short to-do list each morning – no more than six or so key tasks. This list will become your roadmap to stay focused amid distractions, and checking off tangible goals beats aimless busywork. This sort of planning prevents urgency from hijacking your schedule or can help you regain the schedule you lost.

When it comes to time-saving or time-wasting, digital tools walk a thin line. Email and social media are endless time sinks if you let them. Set specific times for employees to check messages and offer ample breaks for them throughout the day, but encourage staying disconnected otherwise.

To avoid unnecessary interruptions, start a system to indicate you and your technician’s availability. Unplanned visits lead to mistakes in the bays that cost time and money, so techs need uninterrupted focus to prevent overlooked steps.

It may sound harsh, but it’s also important to learn to say no when needed. Well-meaning customers and employees may dump their vehicle emergencies on you, but that doesn’t automatically make it your shop’s problem. Your good nature can be manipulated if you don’t set boundaries.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

TR-Continental-lifts
autel-vcmi
TR-Continental-tirepuncture
AMN Drivetime Video

AMN Drivetime with CRP’s Mike Palm

Learn how Palm has led the company’s aftermarket product management to ensure CRP’s future success.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Drivetime_ Palm

When Mike Palm tells you he’s a jack of all trades at CRP Industries, he’s not lying. Just look at his resume. He started with the company in 1986 as a graduate of Shippensburg University, just outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. He found a marketing assistant job at CRP through a newspaper ad. In the early days, he became involved in product development, digging into vehicles to look at parts that CRP could create. He also dipped his toe in cataloging, sales support and supplier development in CRP’s early years.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
How to Diagnose Anti-Lock Brake System Issues

ABS activation incidents ­involve the ABS modulator taking over braking or intervening to restore vehicle stability.

By David Sickels
TR-Continental-antilockbrake
Tire Balancing Using Road Force Function

Traditional wheel balancing methods may not always provide the desired results, leading to vibrations and uneven tire wear.

By David Sickels
Continental-balancing
Key Areas to Focus on During a Brake Job

These tips may seem basic, but overlooking any of them can cause comebacks or safety issues for your customers.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-brake-focus
Why Shops are Opting for Condition-Based Inspection Intervals

As a shop owner, communicate the importance of inspections tied to condition, not just mileage.

By Christian Hinton
inspection-invertvals

Other Posts

Maximizing Motorcycle Safety and Performance with TPMS

While TPMS has been mandated for passenger vehicles in the U.S. and other countries, motorcycles are not yet a part of this legislation.

By Yanick Leduc
TPMS-Talk-Motorcycles-1400
Kenda’s Martin Wheel Holds Groundbreaking in Ohio

The over $20 million project will increase manufacturing capabilities and capacity for Martin Wheel, which Kenda acquired in 1999.

By Christian Hinton
Continental Announces November Rebate on Select Tires

Continental’s November promotion offers up to $220 in rebates for purchasing qualifying tires, including the VikingContact 7 and more.

By Christian Hinton
Conti-ExtremeContact
Sustainability as a Selling Point: Green Tires for Green Cars

Tire dealers can build on their sales and customer loyalty by meeting the needs of a changing car parc.

By Rob Williams
tiretech-1400