Understanding New R1234yf Refrigerant￼

The R1234yf refrigerant that will be required in all new cars next year has actually been found in vehicles since 2014 when Chrysler began using it in the Dodge Demon and Jeep Trackhawk, among others.

Unfortunately, it’s difficult to tell with certainty how many vehicles already have R1234yf due to the phasing in the process over the past 10 years – some estimate it is already well over 50 million vehicles. It is not a question of if, but when you’ll have to deal with this refrigerant. While working on R1234yf systems is not that different from the R134a variety in operation or theory, identifying the refrigerant and recharging the system has some new twists.

This article from Underhood Service To get in-depth details of what you need to know to safely and efficiently service new air conditioning systems, check out this article from our sister publication, Underhood Service.