In 2007, the Toyota Tundra’s body was redesigned, and its foundation brake system was updated with larger front brake calipers and rear disc brakes. The control system and hydraulics also changed with a new vehicle stability system that included yaw, steering angle and brake pedal load sensors.

Overall, the Tundra’s updates mean it is now one of the easier brake jobs to complete. Changing front brake pads does not require the application of lubricants. And, the rear brakes are a lot easier to service when compared to the previous models.

Front Brakes

The front brakes use the typical Toyota truck four-piston caliper found on the previous generation. The pads are held in with pins that have an anti-rattle clip on the lower pin and a pin holder clip. These items should not be reused when replacing the pads. These items will be included in the box of a quality pad set.

Toyota has designated the bolts that hold the caliper to the knuckle as non-reusable parts. Replacement bolts are readily available. Some remanufactured calipers include new bolts.

When removing the pads or pushing back the pistons, use the correct tool. A brake pad spreader can not only save time, but also prevent damage to the piston boots.

The OE friction formulation on the Tundra is ceramic. A replacement brake pad should be of a similar formulation.

The original pads on the Tundra come with shims. Do not lubricate the back of the pad with any lubricant. The lubricant will transfer onto the piston boots and cause them to attract debris, which can lead to an early failure.

Pulsation is an issue with some 2007-2009 Tundra models. Most of the issues are related to excessive runout or uneven deposits of friction material on the rotor. The runout specification on the Tundra is 0.05 mm or 0.002-in. The hub flange should have almost zero runout.

Rear Brakes

The 2007 Tundra is equipped with disc rear brakes with the parking brake in the hub. The caliper is a floating design with a single piston. The OE friction formulation is ceramic and the OE backing plate uses a clip-style shim.

According to Toyota, the abutment clips and guide pin boots are non-reusable parts that should be replaced if the pads are serviced. The guide pins should be lubricated with a brake-specific lubricant that is not petroleum based.

Parking Brake Adjustment

To adjust the parking brake, insert an adjustment tool into the adjustment hole on the disc.

Rotate the adjustment wheel in the “X” direction until the shoes are locked. Rotate the adjustment wheel eight notches in the “Y” direction. Check that the disc can be rotated smoothly. If not, rotate the adjustment wheel in the “Y” direction and check again. Install the hole plug.

Tundra TSBs

Parking Brake Noise (T-SB-0013-13)

Years: 2007-2012

Condition: Rubbing or grinding noise from rear on turns.

Summary: This TSB covers an issue with the parking brake mechanism and rear axle bearings causing the rotor to make contact with the parking brake backing plate. Toyota introduced kits 04002-4310C (right) and 04002-4320C (left) to resolve the problem. The kits include new bearings, backing plate and associated parts.