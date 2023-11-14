 Toyo Tire Recalls Some Open Country/Extensa Tires

Toyo Tire Recalls Some Open Country/Extensa Tires

Toyo Tire's voluntary recall affects a potential 14,194 units.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton
Recall

Toyo Tire Holdings of Americas (Toyo) initiated a voluntary recall of certain Open Country and Extensa tires, affecting a potential 14,194 units. The recall is in response to concerns that the tires may have been produced using an incorrect mold, leading to the risk of tread or tire sidewall detachment. The company said it is working closely with dealers and regulatory authorities to address the issue.

To address this issue, authorized Toyo dealers will inspect the tires for the DOT code and mold number. If necessary, affected tires will be replaced at no cost to the owner. The owner notification letters are scheduled to be mailed on December 7, 2023.

Owners are encouraged to check the DOT code and mold number on their tires and, if included in the recall, take advantage of the free replacement.

