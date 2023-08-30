 Tire Sales: In-Store, Online, or Both?

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Rolling with the Numbers

Tire Sales: In-Store, Online, or Both?

The majority of tire dealers tell us their highest profit percentage comes from online tire sales, so why do many dealers stick to brick and mortar?

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

While most dealers provide online tire sales, a large percentage still prefer in-store, and may not even provide an online option. So, what’s the difference?

Related Articles

When it comes to deciphering tire dealer sales, unraveling where the revenue streams converge can be tough. I compare cutting through this data to embarking on a safari through the dense financial foliage of the tire industry, in pursuit of the ever-elusive golden sales-profit idol. I mean, figuring out what to charge for services, services to provide at point-of-sale and adapting to the ever-adapting tire landscape is a tall task, and it can get confusing. However, worry not, Rollin’ with the numbers explorers; for I am here to decode this data for you.

Many tire dealers have established some sort of online presence, but not all. It’s true for the majority of tire dealers who took our survey, too, but more than a third at 36%, are still committed solely to the traditional in-store brick-and-mortar tire selling experience.

Of the 64% of respondents who said they sell tires online, 51% reported that online sales yield higher profits – while on the flip side, 21% believe that in-store sales reign supreme. 28% of respondents who sell tires online believe that online and in-store tire sales offer comparable profit margins.

So, with more than half of our respondents reporting higher profits via online tire sales, why do more than a third of our respondents stick to in-store tire sales only? Aside from obvious issues like shipping costs, the data detailing in-store service pricing and profits may have something to do with that…

When tire dealers sell tires in-store, they build trust and relationships that can bring customers back for installation and other future service needs. That connection suffers when customers buy tires online from you. That’s a big checkmark in the “pro” category. The con, of course, is that you’re missing out on the wider customer base you’ll find online.

Another pro for in-store? More upsell opportunities.

Our respondents say that the most popular added upsell is alignment service, followed by brakes, oil changes and TPMS calibrations. When a customer buys a set of tires online, it will be more difficult to communicate the importance of future add-on services at the point of sale and will be tougher to get them in your store for the actual services.

With that being said, in-store tire sales also increase the likelihood of tire installation happening at your shop. Among our respondents, 53% said they charge anywhere between $76-100 for tire installation, and a combined 33% charge even more! Not to mention the cost of labor for passenger vehicles. Our respondents say they charge $87.96 per hour on average.

While most of our respondents do have an online and in-store presence, figuring out which one to hone in on could be tough. If you’re successful in upselling, tire installation and service revenue, focusing on in-store sales may be the best path for you. However, as the digital landscape grows in the tire industry, you may find it beneficial to consider evolving with the industry by pushing your online presence.

You May Also Like

Continental-tire-tread
RTA-S02-E04-part2
RTA Season 2 Ep. 4 Pt.1
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Episode 3
Video

Five score and 10 years ago, the Lincoln Highway paved the way for the future: The Road to AAPEX S2E2

Keene’s Blackwood sports a glowing check engine light, dry-rotted tires and front-end issues that give the truck the shakes.

Tire Review Staff
By Tire Review Staff
Road to AAPEX Season 2 Ep 2

This year’s Road to AAPEX is a tale of two roads: One metaphorical, paved with questions that face the automotive aftermarket like the impact of EV adoption and sustainability efforts; and one quite literal, that was paved at the start of the 20th century and conceptualized the first transcontinental highway. The Lincoln Highway, which begins in Times Square, New York City, and stretches to the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, California, was the first designed with automobiles in mind.

Read Full Article

More Rolling with the Numbers Posts
How Sales and Service Affect Tire Dealer Profit Margins

Tire dealers tell us their highest gross profit margins come from retail service work.

By Christian Hinton
RwtN25 Profit margins
Tire Dealers Have Positive Sales Outlook for the Rest of the Year

Many tire dealers had a great 2022 and have high expectations for the rest of 2023.

By Christian Hinton
Tire Shop Services Making You the Most Money

While many drivers are only shopping for tires once every 60,000-70,000 miles or so, the oil changes, alignments and rotations in between keep their cars coming back to your shop year after year.

By David Sickels
RWTN-Tire-Shop-Services-Making-You-the-Most-Money
What Will be Your Next Tire Shop Equipment Update?

We asked our independent tire dealer audience what new hardware or software they’re considering adding to their shops.

By David Sickels
RwtN-Featured-Image-EP22

Other Posts

Which Road Do We Take?: The Road to AAPEX S2E1

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, received an offer he couldn’t refuse: Find and fix a rare Lincoln Blackwood and drive it down the Lincoln Highway to AAPEX 2023.

By Tire Review Staff
Road to AAPEX S02 Ep 1
The Lincoln Highway Leads to Las Vegas in the Road to AAPEX Season Two

This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway.

By Christian Hinton
Road-To-AAPEX-S2
Ensure Your Tire Dealership Stays OSHA Compliant

Employers have a general duty to provide a safe workplace under the OSHA Act of 1970.

By Christian Hinton
Continental osha complient
AMN Drivetime with Autologue’s Jim Franco

Franco delves into his thoughts on the market today including technology and EVs.

By Tire Review Staff
FrancoQuickHits