Tire Pros President Details Franchise Priorities for 2022

At its recent Tire Pros Dealer Conference in late October, the 600+ dealer franchise unveiled its three-year plan to help its dealers better connect with customers and succeed in today’s increasingly digitally focused world. So, what does that plan entail?
Tire Pros President Greg Bell takes a deep dive into what the franchise has in store in this latest episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review. In this episode, Bell dives into:
- Tire Pros growth in the last year and what he credits for the growth (1:42)
- The top three priorities for the franchise going into 2021 (2:43)
- Tools available to Tire Pros dealers as part of the franchise’s “Showroom of the Future” concept (6:02)
- How he feels tire retail and the tire industry as a whole has evolved due to the pandemic (10:42)
