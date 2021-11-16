Connect with us
Tire Pros President Details Franchise Priorities for 2022

Tire Pros President Greg Bell takes a deep dive into what the franchise has in store for 2022 and beyond in this latest episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review
At its recent Tire Pros Dealer Conference in late October, the 600+ dealer franchise unveiled its three-year plan to help its dealers better connect with customers and succeed in today’s increasingly digitally focused world. So, what does that plan entail?

Tire Pros President Greg Bell takes a deep dive into what the franchise has in store in this latest episode of What’s Treading with Tire Review. In this episode, Bell dives into:

  • Tire Pros growth in the last year and what he credits for the growth (1:42)
  • The top three priorities for the franchise going into 2021 (2:43)
  • Tools available to Tire Pros dealers as part of the franchise’s “Showroom of the Future” concept (6:02)
  • How he feels tire retail and the tire industry as a whole has evolved due to the pandemic (10:42)

Listen here or subscribe to “What’s Treading with Tire Review” on Apple PodcastsSpotifyGoogle PlayYouTube and Spreaker

More What’s Treading: Check out our full list of podcast episodes

