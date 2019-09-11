In the News/Tire Discounters
Tire Discounters Adds VP of Purchasing

Cincinnati-based Tire Discounters, the nation’s seventh-largest tire and automotive services retailer, is expanding its leadership team with the addition of industry veteran Jeff Campbell as vice president, purchasing.

“As our business continues to expand rapidly, we continue to adapt to ensure the building blocks of our success remain a strong foundation for continued expansion. Our procurement team is poised to deliver the value we need to remain one of the nation’s top tire and automotive retailers for years to come,” says Jamie Ward, Tire Discounters president.

Campbell also serves as Board Chairman for the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA) and has over 20 years’ automotive industry experience in retail management, logistics, merchandising and procurement.

Campbell joined Tire Discounters this summer from Monro Inc., where he most recently served as vice president of parts merchandising and indirect procurement.

Campbell’s hire follows a series of moves the company announced in April that included the promotion of Chris Albertz, 2019 Tire Review Magazine’s Club 3633 Honoree, to purchasing manager reporting directly to Chris Wood and several additional promotions within the field management organization.

