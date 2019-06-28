News/Tire Discounters
June 28, 2019

Tire Discounters Opens Second Indianapolis Location in Noblesville

Tire Discounters opened its second Indianapolis location June 22 in Noblesville.

The new location will employ up to 15 local people, including sales professionals, management and ASE certified automotive technicians that perform all undercar and underhood automotive maintenance services.

While the Noblesville location is staffed and ready to serve customers today, Tire Discounters is hiring entry-level and experienced folks for its five additional Indianapolis area stores planned to open in 2019. The Noblesville store, located at 1435 Mundy Drive, is open now.

