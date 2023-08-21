 Ensure Your Tire Dealership Stays OSHA Compliant

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tire Review Magazine
Garage Studio

Ensure Your Tire Dealership Stays OSHA Compliant

Employers have a general duty to provide a safe workplace under the OSHA Act of 1970.

Christian Hinton
By Christian Hinton

Running a profitable and efficient tire dealership is closely linked to maintaining safe repair bays. Ensuring that technicians are adequately trained and adhere to safety regulations not only guarantees smooth operations but is also a legal obligation for employers. Failure to provide a hazard-free workplace can lead to significant fines.

Related Articles

In this Tire Review Continental Tire Garage Studio video, we talk about the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 and how it keeps your business running safely and efficiently.

In 1970, Congress created the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to ensure safe and healthful working conditions for workers by setting and enforcing standards and by providing training, outreach, education and assistance.

According to OSHA, the term “service” in the tire industry encompasses various activities like demounting, mounting, inflating, removing, installing and handling of commercial tires. Therefore, it is crucial to bear in mind that all employees who encounter inflated commercial tires must receive appropriate training.

OSHA requires that employers have the service booklet displayed in all shop areas including service trucks. Regulations say techs must demonstrate proficiency in various tasks, such as demounting and mounting tires, handling rim wheels, and using restraining devices. Restraining devices and barriers must meet safety standards and be inspected regularly, and damaged devices should be removed from service.

Any bent, broken, or cracked wheel components should not be used either. After tire inflation, components should be inspected while still in the restraining device and can only be inflated when contained within a restraining device, positioned behind a barrier, or bolted on the vehicle with lug nuts fully tightened.

For general passenger and light truck tire service that you see every day, this type of service is considered less hazardous, so no specific OSHA regulations are dedicated to it. However, employers still have a general duty to provide a safe workplace under the OSHA Act of 1970, ensuring that recognized hazards leading to death or serious harm to employees are minimized or eliminated.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more tire, service and shop operations videos.

You May Also Like

Whats-Treading-robotire-1400x700
Continental-sell-service-options
Continental-weak-springs
Drivetime Continental Travis Roffler
Johnny G & Friends

How Jensen Tire & Auto Gets Better Everyday

Hear from Matt, Mike and Nick Jensen about the business’s 50 years and how they’re innovating to serve today’s customers and more.

Madeleine Winer
By Madeleine Winer

Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Jensen Tire & Auto is a staple in the Nebraska communities it serves. Now at the helm of the business, Matt Jensen runs the business today by the same principles his father, W.R., and his mother, founded the business on in 1973: Get better everyday.

Read Full Article

More Garage Studio Posts
The Secret Behind Selling Ride Control

Proper inspection and communication with customers can make the process of selling ride control a lot easier.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-ride-control
Why Commercial Fleet Tire Sales are Up

The demand for fleet tires is on the rise thanks to expanding population, the shift in mobility trends and car- and ride-sharing fleets.

By Christian Hinton
TR-Continental-sales-up
What to Know About Flotation Sizes for Off-Roading

We talk about why flotation tires are important and when to suggest them to off-road adventurers.

By Madeleine Winer
Continental flotation sizes
Steel Belts are the Backbone of Modern Tires

Steel belt tires revolutionize performance, longevity and safety of tires.

By Christian Hinton
Continental-Steel-belts

Other Posts

Stable Grand Touring Tire Market Adapts to Vehicle Trends

The days of grand touring tires being fitted only to sedans are a thing of the past.

By Denise Koeth
touring-tires-2
Continental, Bill Morgan Tire Announce Retread Partnership

With this new facility and partnership, Bill Morgan Tire said it expects to do more than 15,000 retreads in the first year of offering the service.

By Christian Hinton
continental-retreadded-tires
Goodyear Shows Off Latest & Intended Tire Releases During ‘Innovation Day’

The company intends to release at least two more consumer-integrated tires during the second half of 2023.

By David Sickels
goodyear-akron-hq-new-products-innovation-day-1400
This is How a Continental Marketing Executive Maximizes Tire Sales

The senior manager of marketing at Continental explains how he leverages technology to successfully market to the manufacturer’s audience.

By David Sickels
WT-continental-1400x700