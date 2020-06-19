Connect with us

News

TIA Issues Statement on ‘Invest in America Act’

Tire Review Staff

on

On June 3, the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee released draft text of a five-year, $494 billion surface transportation reauthorization bill entitled the “Investing in a New Vision for the Environment and Surface Transportation in America Act” or the “INVEST in America Act.”

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The bill includes $411 billion in contract authority from the Highway Trust Fund for highway, transit, safety and research programs. $319 billion is the portion allocated for the Federal-aid highway program under the Federal Highway Administration.

The current five-year funding for the Highway Trust Fund will expire on Sept. 30. The new legislation will increase current spending levels by approximately $80 billion, yet it fails to address what industry taxes would need to be raised or instituted to cover the costs, TIA says.

TIA applauds the committee for moving forward with the reauthorization process. The deadline to reauthorize the FAST Act is quickly approaching. TIA says it is hopeful that a bipartisan, bicameral process will move forward to ensure a long-term bill will be signed into law before the FAST Act expires. Failure to do so could halt important road and bridge projects and further disrupt America’s economic recovery, TIA says.

TIA says it will work closely with State DOTs and its members as it analyzes the bill, identifies provisions that present opportunities and challenges and advocate for policies and funding that increase safety and mobility for the motoring public.

Advertisement

TIA says House Republicans Committee Members believe that it would be impossible to lobby the bill while legislators are working from home. They believe that Senate Republicans will write their own bill and then differences would have to be worked out in a “conference committee.” Only then would there be a possibility for a negotiated bipartisan bill prior to the Sept. 30 deadline, TIA says.

Click here to view the bill and here to view a section-by-section summary.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

TireHub Surprises Essential Workers with Free Tires

Wegmann Automotive Gets GM Excellence Award

Former Maxxis International President Returns as Chairman

ATD's Tire Pros Expands by 10 Stores

Advertisement

on

TIA Issues Statement on 'Invest in America Act'

on

Openbay Debuts Chat, Banners on Otis

on

Tyrexpo Asia 2021 Will Take Place in Singapore

on

Ascot Supply Corp. Stocked to Help Combat COVID-19
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Trending Now

Featured: 2019 Newsmakers: Bridgestone Americas

Tires: Feds: Auto Repair ‘Essential’ Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Featured: What is 0W16 Oil and How is It Different than 0W20?

Passenger/Light Truck: Toyo Tire Debuts Open Country A/T III

Tires: UPDATED: Tire Dealers Increase COVID-19 Precautions

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Vidir Machine

Vidir Machine
Contact: Stan PlettPhone: 204-364-2442Fax: 204-364-2454
PO Box 700, Arborg MB R0C 0A0
Learn More

Webinars

POPULAR POSTS

Buyer Beware? Chinese Tires Mean Different Quality Levels

News

Cooper Introduces CS5, Phases Out CS4

News

Michelin Rolls Out Premier LTX

Featured

Toyo’s Celsius Plans to One-up All-Season Tires
Connect